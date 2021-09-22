Gabrielle Union Relaunches Her Fashion Line With All Items under $150

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Actress, author, and pop culture icon Gabrielle Union relaunched her fashion line just in time for fall. Every piece is under $150 and they're all available at New York & Company and Lord & Tyler. This collection has everything you need to be fashion-forward throughout the fall for a special event, date night, work, and even just running errands. The color palette includes an array of soft neutrals and some bold pops of colors.

"With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence. The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits and pops of color for a fun night out," Gabrielle said via a press release from the Saadia Group.

Gabrielle, New York & Company and Lord & Taylor all aim to cater to a wide array of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and US 0-20. There will be new drops every month. The first release has pieces ranging in price from $49.95-$149.95. And, it gets even better than that. New York & Company shoppers can use the promo code FALL30 to save 30% on your purchase plus you'll get a $70 discount when you spend $150+.

Sure, we miss summer, but we are so ready to shop for autumn styles. New fall fashions designed by Gabrielle Union? Bring it on. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite pieces from the drop.