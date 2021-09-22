Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Gabrielle Union Relaunches Her Fashion Line With All Items Under $150

The actress dropped her new collection just in time for fall.

Actress, author, and pop culture icon Gabrielle Union relaunched her fashion line just in time for fall. Every piece is under $150 and they're all available at New York & Company and Lord & Tyler. This collection has everything you need to be fashion-forward throughout the fall for a special event, date night, work, and even just running errands. The color palette includes an array of soft neutrals and some bold pops of colors.

"With every collection I design, I want to ensure the clothing reflects my personality, style and celebrates confidence. The September collection has everything from styles for work, chic and cozy knits and pops of color for a fun night out," Gabrielle said via a press release from the Saadia Group. 

Gabrielle, New York & Company and Lord & Taylor all aim to cater to a wide array of customers by offering sizes XS-XXL and US 0-20. There will be new drops every month. The first release has pieces ranging in price from $49.95-$149.95. And, it gets even better than that. New York & Company shoppers can use the promo code FALL30 to save 30% on your purchase plus you'll get a $70 discount when you spend $150+.

Sure, we miss summer, but we are so ready to shop for autumn styles. New fall fashions designed by Gabrielle Union? Bring it on. Keep on scrolling to see some of our favorite pieces from the drop.

Why Women Everywhere Trust Gabrielle Union's Hair Line to Make Their Locks Flawless

Gabrielle Union Collection Turtleneck Faux-Leather Dress

This is head-turning dress, for sure. This red faux leather frock is sophisticated, fashion-forward, and perfect for almost any occasion. 

$130
$91
New York & Company
$130
Lord & Taylor

Gabrielle Union Collection Belted Blazer Dress

There's nothing mellow about this yellow dress. Don't be shy about wearing bright colors in the fall. This belted, blazer dress is just too sophisticated to pass up.

$130
$91
New York & Company
$130
Lord & Taylor

Gabrielle Union Collection Draped-Sleeve Top

What's not to love about this top? This shade of blue is to die for and the draped sleeves are just so chic.

$70
$49
New York & Company
$70
Lord & Taylor

Gabrielle Union Collection Ruched Turtleneck Sweater Top and Rouched Skirt

We still can't get over this blue. This ruched turtleneck has a slight crop. It would pair perfectly with any pants in your closet, but if you prefer a matching set, there's a skirt that perfectly coordinates with this turtleneck. 

The top and skirt are also available at Lord & Taylor.

$80
$56
Top
$90
$63
Skirt

Gabrielle Union Collection Denim Maxi Shirtdress

Who would have thought that denim could be such a showstopper? Button this dress up for a family gathering. Or you can amp things up and undo some buttons to create a plunging neckline and a leg slit.

$130
$91
New York & Company
$130
Lord & Taylor

Gabrielle Union Collection One-Shoulder Sweater Top & Sweater Skirt

Just because summer's over that doesn't mean you have to avoid all-white outfits. This one-shoulder sweater is perfect for a crisp night before the fall weather fully kicks in. Or you can go monochromatic with your ensemble and rock this top with the matching sweater skirt.

You can also score the sweater and skirt at Lord & Taylor.

$80
$56
Top
$90
$63
Skirt

Faux-Leather Twofer Top

If you have style envy for those cool girls who always manage to perfectly layer their ensembles, this is your chance to be trendy. This shirt is a crisp white button-down with a faux leather cropped overlay on top.

$80
$56
New York & Company
$80
Lord & Taylor

Gabrielle Union Collection Button-Down Faux-Leather Top

faux-leather shirt should be your fall staple. You can wear it is a light jacket it, button it up, keep it open, tuck it in a pencil skirt. There are so many different styling possibilities with this edgy top. It's also available in ivory.

$80
$56
New York & Company
$80
Lord & Taylor

If you love shopping from celebrity clothing lines, check out the latest pieces from Nicole Richie's brand House of Harlow.

