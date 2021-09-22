Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Texts She Got Over Those David Schwimmer Rumors

Jennifer Aniston has read a lot of false stories about her love life over the years, but those David Schwimmer rumors surprised her the most.
"That's really funny," she told Marie Claire Australia about the dating speculation. "I was just saying, ‘I hadn't heard a word of this.' Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.' And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?' And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'"
During the Friends reunion that aired on HBO Max in May, the 52-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actor revealed they had a crush on each other during the first season of the sitcom. However, they insisted they were never anything more than pals.
"It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said on the reunion. "We respected that."
Instead, Aniston said they "just channeled" all of their "adoration" into their characters Ross and Rachel.
Still, some couldn't help but ship the co-stars together. Nevertheless, Aniston and Schwimmer continued to set the record straight.
When Closer, citing a source, reported in August that the duo were spending time together, Schwimmer's rep told Elle U.K. the story was false. Aniston also squashed the rumors during a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.
"That was bizarre. I could not believe that, actually. Like, really? That's my brother," she told the outlet. "But I understand it, though. It just shows you how hopeful people are for fantasies, for dreams to come true."
And when Howard Stern asked in June if Aniston and Schwimmer ever "consummated" the TV romance, The Morning Show star made it clear that never happened.
"No, we never, on my life," she said, "and Courteney [Cox] and Lisa [Kudrow] would know if it did because they would've heard about it. They can vouch for me."
And while Cox confirmed Aniston's statements were true, Stern couldn't believe it.
"No," Aniston reiterated. "I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened but no."