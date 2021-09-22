Jennifer Aniston Reveals the Texts She Got Over Those David Schwimmer Rumors

Watch : David Schwimmer Breaks Silence on Jennifer Aniston Dating Rumors

Jennifer Aniston has read a lot of false stories about her love life over the years, but those David Schwimmer rumors surprised her the most.

"That's really funny," she told Marie Claire Australia about the dating speculation. "I was just saying, ‘I hadn't heard a word of this.' Honestly. I was getting a couple of texts from people saying, ‘I thought you were on a break, LOL.' And I kept saying, ‘What are you talking about?' And then I went online to see what was happening and I was like, ‘That is the funniest rumor that I never heard that got shot down in the quickest amount of time.'"

During the Friends reunion that aired on HBO Max in May, the 52-year-old actress and the 54-year-old actor revealed they had a crush on each other during the first season of the sitcom. However, they insisted they were never anything more than pals.

"It was like two ships passing because one of us was always in a relationship, and we never crossed that boundary," Schwimmer said on the reunion. "We respected that."