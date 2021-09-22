Kristin Davis Celebrates Willie Garson's "Fearless Commitment" to Being a Single Dad

Kristin Davis' bond with Willie Garson went deeper than the small screen.
The Sex and the City alum, who co-starred with Willie as Charlotte York through six seasons of the hit HBO series, two movies and the upcoming revival, And Just Like That..., has decades of history with the late actor, who brought the character Stanford Blatch to life throughout the entire franchise. His unexpected death at 57 has sent shockwaves through the industry and all those who loved him. Included in those colleagues, friends and fans—it sounds like she belonged to all three groups—was Kristin, who paid touching tribute to the actor in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday, Sept. 22.
As she recalled, their shared history began in 1995 with another popular TV show. "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh," she remembered. "Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."
Among those suffering his great loss is his 20-year-old son, Nathen, who the actor adopted in 2009. "I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood," Davis wrote. "We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen's strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad."
The mourning actress concluded, "The outpouring of love is earned dear Willie. I am thankful for all of the time we had and grateful that so much of your bright light is on film forever. Maybe we can do our pod cast the next time around ? We love you forever xoxo."
Nathen shared the news of his father's passing on Instagram late Tuesday, Sept. 21. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," he wrote. "I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I've known. I'm glad you shared you're love with me. I'll never forget it or lose it."
Many former co-stars have taken to the internet with emotional tributes for the beloved star, including Sex and the City's other leading ladies, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall.
"Such sad news and a terribly sad loss to the SATC family," Kim tweeted. "Our condolences and RIP dear Willie xo."
Cynthia elaborated, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always. My heart goes out to his son, Nathen Garson. Nathen, I hope you know how much he loved you and how proud he was to be your dad."