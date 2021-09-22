Sex and the City's Kristin Davis Honors Willie Garson With Touching Tribute on Single Parenthood

Watch : "Sex and the City" Star Willie Garson Dead at 57

Kristin Davis' bond with Willie Garson went deeper than the small screen.

The Sex and the City alum, who co-starred with Willie as Charlotte York through six seasons of the hit HBO series, two movies and the upcoming revival, And Just Like That..., has decades of history with the late actor, who brought the character Stanford Blatch to life throughout the entire franchise. His unexpected death at 57 has sent shockwaves through the industry and all those who loved him. Included in those colleagues, friends and fans—it sounds like she belonged to all three groups—was Kristin, who paid touching tribute to the actor in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday, Sept. 22.

As she recalled, their shared history began in 1995 with another popular TV show. "I first met Willie in 1995 on the spooky nighttime set of the X-files. He immediately made me laugh," she remembered. "Little did I know that we would have the joy of sharing Sex and the City + And Just Like That together. Willie is beloved by our entire community. He was smarter and funnier than you ever would have imagined. We are bereft without him."

Among those suffering his great loss is his 20-year-old son, Nathen, who the actor adopted in 2009. "I really want to pay tribute to his fearless commitment to single fatherhood," Davis wrote. "We spoke about being single parents through adoption often. And nothing gave him more joy and pride than his son Nathen. Nathen's strength and wisdom beyond his years are evident in his beautiful tribute to his dad."