Aaron Rodgers Slams "Horses--t" Criticism of His Football Performance

Watch : How Shailene Woodley Plans to Support Aaron Rodger's NFL Season

Aaron Rodgers has a few words for his critics.

The Green Bay Packers' season got off to a tough start on Sept. 12 when they lost to the New Orleans Saints with a final score of three to 38. Rodgers, who made headlines over his disagreement with the Packers during the offseason and was spotted on vacation with fiancée Shailene Woodley amid voluntary organized team practice activities, faced criticism for his performance, including from sports analyst from Bill Cowher who said it looked like Rodgers didn't care.

"Show me you care," he said during a roundtable discussion on CBS. "Show me it's important to you that the team is more important than who you are, and right now, I have not seen that."

The Wisconsin team came back and beat the Detroit Lions with a final score of 35 to 17 on Sept. 20. But there had been a lot of chatter leading up to the game.