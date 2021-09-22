Uma Thurman Shares Her "Darkest Secret" in Protest of Texas Abortion Law

Watch : Uma Thurman Glows at Met Gala 2016

Uma Thurman is voicing her opposition to Texas' abortion ban by opening up about her painful past.

In a Washington Post op-ed published on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the 51-year-old Pulp Fiction star shared publicly for the first time that she had an abortion in her "late teens" in Germany after she was impregnated by a significantly older man while living overseas for an acting gig.

Calling the abortion "the hardest decision of my life," Uma wrote that she felt a responsibility to share her own experience as a show of support for women in Texas who will be affected by the new law.

"There is so much pain in this story," she wrote. "It has been my darkest secret until now. I am 51 years old, and I am sharing it with you from the home where I have raised my three children, who are my pride and joy. My life has been extraordinary, at times filled with heartbreak, challenge, loss and fear—just like so many women's lives—but also marked, like theirs, by courage and compassion."