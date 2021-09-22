Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends DTWS Premiere

Watch : JoJo Siwa Feels She "Already Won" on 1st Night of "DWTS"

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing.

On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess.

A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003.

She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius watching Brian and Sharna strut their stuff, along with the hashtags #DWTS and #TeamGreen.

On the image of Kassius in the car, one of Vanessa's followers commented, "I wish I could coparent as gracefully and peacefully as you!" This led Vanessa to reply, "lord help us all," adding a prayer-hands emoji.