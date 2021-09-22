Britney Spears Shares Rare Update on "Extremely Independent" Sons Sean and Jayden

A mother's love is the one you have 'til the world ends!
At least, that seems to be Britney Spears' motto after she shared a heartwarming Instagram message dedicated to her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the superstar posted a photo that featured the quote, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."
"My boys' birthdays were last week," Britney began her caption, "and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."
The 39-year-old pop star, who shares her kids with ex Kevin Federline, revealed that she celebrated their birthdays with a small party and plenty of sweet treats.
Additionally, Britney reflected on how fast her sons are growing up and admitted it's still hard for her to grasp.
"It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing. They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days," Britney wrote. "My babies in a suit!!! It's crazy!!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome!!!"
The "Circus" singer explained that she rarely gives an inside look at her children's lives because they prefer to be out of the spotlight. However, her sons' recent birthdays marked a special occasion.
"There's a lot I can't share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I'm so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life!!!" Britney gushed, before adding, "And if they're reading this…which I'm pretty sure they're not…I love you two little devils so much."
The musician's sweet tribute comes just one day after she reactivated her Instagram account. After getting engaged to her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sept. 12, Britney announced that she was taking "a little break from social media" to celebrate their relationship milestone.
A source told E! News that "nothing should be read into" her decision to unplug from the internet.
"It was her decision to deactivate her Instagram account," the insider explained. "She is just taking a break from it because she's in a great place legally and personally and is focusing on other things for the time being, which is a great thing."
On Sept. 20, Britney made a triumphant return to the 'gram with two selfies of herself in Palm Springs, Calif.
"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s--t ... FIANCÉ," she wrote on Instagram. "I still can't believe it !!!!"