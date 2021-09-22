Britney Spears Shares Rare Update on "Extremely Independent" Sons Sean and Jayden

Watch : Britney Spears Deactivates Her Instagram Account

A mother's love is the one you have 'til the world ends!

At least, that seems to be Britney Spears' motto after she shared a heartwarming Instagram message dedicated to her sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the superstar posted a photo that featured the quote, "There is nothing stronger than the love between a mother and a son."

"My boys' birthdays were last week," Britney began her caption, "and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things....I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men."

The 39-year-old pop star, who shares her kids with ex Kevin Federline, revealed that she celebrated their birthdays with a small party and plenty of sweet treats.

Additionally, Britney reflected on how fast her sons are growing up and admitted it's still hard for her to grasp.