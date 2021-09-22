Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Willie Garson Dead at 57: Revisit Stanford Blatch's Most Iconic Sex and the City Moments

SATCfans are bidding an unexpected farewell to one of its most beloved stars. Willie Garson died at the age of 57, his son confirmed on Sept. 21.

The entertainment world is mourning the unexpected loss of Willie Garson.

The actor, who is best known for playing Carrie Bradshaw's close friend Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, died at the age of 57. Willie's son, Nathen Garson, confirmed his passing on Instagram.

"I love you so much papa," Nathen shared on Tuesday, Sept. 21. "Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me."

While People reports the star died following a "short illness," an official cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

Prior to his passing, Willie stepped back into the iconic role of Stanford for the upcoming SATC spinoffAnd Just Like That

Over the summer, the HBO star filmed scenes with Sarah Jessica Parker and other cast members in New York City.

In honor of the actor's invaluable impact on film and television, continue scrolling to look back at his greatest moments from Sex and the City:

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
When Sandford Couldn't Help But Wonder if Carrie Had a Shrink

"How can you not have a shrink? This is Manhattan. Even the shrinks have shrinks. I have three," Stanford told Carrie in the episode "Games People Play," season two, to which she replied, "No, you don't."

But as he put it, "Yes, one for when I want to be cuddled, one for when I want tough love and one for when I want to look at a beautiful man."

"That's sick!" Carrie responded as he interjected, "Which is why I see the other two."

HBO
Stanford's Favorite Hobby

Stanford's motto? "We all judge. That's our hobby. Some people do arts and crafts. We judge."

Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic
Beauty Sleep Banter

"Oh God, I love Sleeping Beauty! The music, the sets, the costumes! It's so romantic!" Carrie gushed in the episode "The Turtle and the Hare," season one. But Standford brought her back to reality, saying, "You only like it because she gets to sleep for a hundred years and she doesn't age."

Gotham/GC Images
No Hotline Bling

Although this landline quote might be outdated, the sentiment still rings true. "Monogamy is on its way out again. It had a brief comeback in the '90s, but as the millennium approaches, everyone's leaving their options open," Standford explained to Carrie in the episode "The Monogamists," season one, to which she responded, "Come on, you wouldn't commit to a nice guy, given the option?"

He replied, "I can't even commit to a long-distance carrier."

Mark Mainz/Getty Images
Stanford's Love Life

"Puberty is a phase, 15 years of rejection is a lifestyle," he bluntly told Carrie in "The Turtle and the Hare," season one. 

James Devaney/GC Images
Happily Ever After

Stanford's dating life was just as complicated as everyone else's. However, he also got his own happy ending. In the second Sex and the City film, Stanford married Anthony (Mario Cantone). They are rumored to still be together in the upcoming revival series, And Just Like That.

Getty Images
Big Facts for The Big Apple

As Standard once famously said, "A New Yorker who does not take the subway is not a New Yorker you can trust."

