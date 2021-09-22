All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 6

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The relationships are getting serious, the new arrivals haven't stopped, and, of course, there is a lot of fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this season, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.
We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Urban Outfitters, Solid & Striped, Show Me Your Mumu, SHEIN, Revolve, and more.
It was sad to see Kendall Long leave the beach, but her final beach outfit was fashionable, as per usual. She wore denim shorts with a red, smocked tank top.
UO Tulla Smocked Cami
This smocked cami top has self-tie straps so you can customize the fit to your comfort. Of course, this is a staple for fall, but you can definitely layer with this top all year round. This top comes in red, pink, and green in addition to two stunning prints.
My girl (in my head) Natasha Parker always has the best beach fashions. Her printed one-piece bathing suit was another fashion winner.
Solid & Striped The Taylor
This textured one-piece swimsuit has an all-over print with starfish and seashells. The straps are adjustable and there's underwire to support you throughout the day. You can even wear this is a bodysuit with pants, shorts, or a skirt that you already have. If you adore this print, but you prefer a two-piece swimsuit, that's an option too.
Becca Kufrin looked adorable a light blue mini dress for this week's cocktail party.
Show Me Your Mumu Eden Mini Dress
You'll feel like a Bachelorette in Paradise in this Show Me Your Mumu mini dress. This square-beck dress has comfortable, stretchy fabric and thicker straps to make you feel secure and confident. You can also nab this look in white.
Tia Booth expressed her frustrations with Blake Monar prior to the rose ceremony. She wanted him to put more into their relationship and he wanted exact instructions on what to do. The conversation was awkward for sure, but at least Tia served up another great fashion moment for the viewers.
SHEIN Tie Front Top With Paperbag Waist Shorts
It's easy to feel put-together in a matching two-piece look. Plus, it's the easiest thing to wear since the outfit is already decided for you. You can even wear the pieces separately. In cooler months, this top would look great with a pair of high-waisted pants and boots. You can even autumn up the shorts a little with some tights or knee-high boots. There are so many possibilities. Plus, you can even reverse the top and wear it backwards if you want. This $20 two-piece set is also available in teal.
The episode concluded with Chelsea Vaughn getting into a love triangle with Ivan Hall and Aaron Clancy. Who could blame them for both wanting her rose? Especially in that light blue dress. It's a head-turner, for sure.
Superdown Erika Deep V Jersey Maxi
This ice blue maxi dress has it all: a plunging neckline, a high slit at the thigh, and the possibility of some side boob. You will stop traffic in this baby blue dress. You should also check it out in red.
If you're looking for more Bachelor in Paradise fashions, check out these finds from Week 4.
—Originally published Sep. 21 at 6:23 PM PT.