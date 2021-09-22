Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 6

From the beach attire to the rose ceremonies, we researched the outfits so you don't have to.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 22, 2021 1:23 AM
Bachelor in Paradise Fashion Season 7 Week 6ABC/Craig Sjodin

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Things are really starting to heat up on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7. The relationships are getting serious, the new arrivals haven't stopped, and, of course, there is a lot of fashionable beach attire. We can't wait to see who finds lasting love this season, but in the meantime, we can dig into the fashions. BIP is the perfect show to watch for summer style inspo.

We will keep track of all the looks from the latest episode throughout the night and we will continue to search for the cast members' outfits all season long. Keep on scrolling to see some rose-worthy ensembles from Urban Outfitters, Solid & Striped, and more.

All the Fashion Details from Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 Week 5
It was sad to see Kendall Long leave the beach, but her final beach outfit was fashionable, as per usual. She wore denim shorts with a red, smocked tank top.

UO Tulla Smocked Cami

This smocked cami top has self-tie straps so you can customize the fit to your comfort. Of course, this is a staple for fall, but you can definitely layer with this top all year round. This top comes in red, pink, and green in addition to two stunning prints.

$39
$10
Urban Outfitters

ABC

My girl (in my head) Natasha Parker always has the best beach fashions. Her printed one-piece bathing suit was another fashion winter.

Solid & Striped The Taylor

This textured one-piece swimsuit has an all-over print with starfish and seashells. The straps are adjustable and there's underwire to support you throughout the day. You can even wear this is a bodysuit with pants, shorts, or a skirt that you already have. If you adore this print, but you prefer a two-piece swimsuit, that's an option too.

$188
$132
Solid & Striped

If you're looking for more Bachelor in Paradise fashions, check out these finds from Week 4.

