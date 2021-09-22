Willie Garson Spotted on Set of Sex and the City Reboot Just One Month Before His Death

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

There will never be another Willie Garson.

The actor, beloved for his performance as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21 at the age of 57. Garson's son, Nathen Garsen, confirmed the news on Instagram, while HBO paid tribute in a touching statement shared with E! News.

"Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light for everyone in his universe," a spokesperson said. "He created one of the most beloved characters from the HBO pantheon and was a member of our family for nearly 25 years. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones."

Garson's cause of death was not immediately confirmed.

In the month leading up to his unexpected death, Garson was hard at work on set of HBO Max's SATC revival, which is titled And Just Like That. On Aug. 2, he and onscreen husband Mario Cantone were photographed filming scenes in black suits. Weeks prior, on July 24, Garson was costumed in one of Stanford's notoriously flamboyant ensembles for a scene with Cantone and Sarah Jessica Parker.