Lauren Conrad x Kohl's Cute Fall Fashion Finds Under $50

If your fall wardrobe is in need of an upgrade, Lauren Conrad and Kohl's has you covered. We absolutely love Kohl's for its numerous sales and celebrity collaborations. Just recently, Cara Santana's Nine West collection had some really stylish fall pieces we just had to get our hands on. Now, we're bringing you some of our must-haves from the LC Lauren Conrad collection.
From fitted blazers that go with everything to a heart-shaped crossbody bag you'll want to carry everywhere, LC's collection has a ton items that are cute, versatile, and comfortable. Right now, you can even take an extra 15% off select items until September 26. Lucky for us, all the LC Lauren Conrad collection pieces we love are an extra 15% off. All you have to do is use the promo code TAKE15 at checkout to get your discount.
We've rounded up some of the best items you can get for under $50. Check out our picks below.
LC Lauren Conrad Pointelle Cardigan
The Pointelle Cardigan will be a staple in your fall wardrobe. It comes in four colors including the gorgeous deep red, Cinnamon Rust. Get it now while it's under $20!
LC Lauren Conrad Ruffle Cardigan
We immediately fell in love with this ruffle cardigan. It's super soft, cozy and comes in two colors. You're guaranteed to get a ton of compliments in this.
LC Lauren Conrad Fitted Blazer
Everyone needs a good blazer in their closet, and this one from Lauren Conrad's collection is one to have. It's fitted, versatile and can be worn all year round.
LC Lauren Conrad Adelynn Women's Ankle Boots
These Adelynn Women's Ankle Boots are the perfect complement to your fall outfits. It comes in three colors including tan, brown, and black.
LC Lauren Conrad Banded Neck Peasant Blouse
LC Lauren Conrad's Banded Neck Peasant Blouse is light, flowy and oh-so pretty. It also comes in patterns that are perfect for fall. Our personal face is the cream plaid.
Plus Size LC Lauren Conrad Pointelle Tunic
The LC Lauren Conrad collection has some of the softest sweaters, and the Pointelle Tunic is no exception. Get it now for a great price!
LC Lauren Conrad Love Crossbody Bag
We are obsessed with this heart-shaped crossbody. It's the perfect size for fitting all of your essentials, and it features rose gold-tone plating and a removable crossbody strap.
LC Lauren Conrad Jean Jacket
Denim jackets are a must-have for fall. Pair this jean jacket with your favorite flannel shirt and you'll be good to go.
LC Lauren Conrad Long Sleeve Smocked Dress
You'll look so pretty in this long sleeve smocked dress. It's great to wear for both daytime and night, and you can style this a number of different ways.
LC Lauren Conrad Candide Crossbody Bag
This crossbody bag is a must-have if you're someone who's always on-the-go. It's simple, stylish, and comes in four different colors.
LC Lauren Conrad Allover Tipped Faux Fur Boot Slippers
The LC Lauren Conrad Allover Tipped Faux Fur Boot Slippers are perfect for lounging around the house. They're super soft, luxe and will keep your feet nice and warm.
LC Lauren Conrad Ruffle-Front Sweater
We love the flirty and feminine look of this ruffle-front sweater. Wear this under the LC Lauren Conrad Fitted Blazer for a cute fall date night look.
LC Lauren Conrad Moto Jacket
Moto jackets in general are a must for fall, and this one from the LC Lauren Conrad collection is cute and super affordable. Right now, you can get this for under $50.
Looking for more items to add to your fall wardrobe? Check out these 20 affordable cowboy boots.