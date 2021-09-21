Allure Best of Beauty Winners Under $35—And a Few That Are Worth the Splurge

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Beauty lovers, get excited! It's that time of the year again. Allure just released its Best of Beauty Awards 2021, and this year's selection of products are nothing short of amazing. Whether you're looking for your new go-to lipstick, moisturizer, or shampoo, there's something in there for everyone. Best part is, there are a ton of products that are totally affordable.
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the awards, and we love trying out products that we know are going to be good. If you're looking for something in particular, there are numerous categories like Best of Hair, Best of Skin, Best of Clean Beauty and so on.
With so many great products to choose from, knowing which ones to try can be tough. So here are our faves under $35, and a few more that are definitely worth the splurge.
Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Clinique's Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover is a Best of Skin winner and we couldn't agree more. It's very effective at removing makeup and leaves your face feeling fresh and clean.
CeraVe Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser
This acne cream cleanser from CeraVe is total Holy Grail material. It does its job, doesn't dry out your skin and it's very affordable.
Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
We love everything Olaplex has come out with, and the No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo is one of our go-to's. Use this everyday with the No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and your hair will be so smooth and shiny.
Living Proof Curl Moisturizing Shine Oil
If you're someone who has curly or frizzy hair, Living Proof's Curl Moisturizing Shine Oil is a must-have. Use this and your hair will be soft, shiny and hydrated.
IGK Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse
IGK has some really great products for hair, and every product we've tried has been a hit. If you have fine hair, IGK's Big Time Volume and Thickening Mousse will make your hair appear full and healthy.
Bite Beauty Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick
Bite Beauty has some of the creamiest and most hydrating lipsticks we've ever tried. Plus, the matte finish makes it look so good on. Bite Beauty's Power Move Hydrating Soft Matte Lipstick in Mulberry is a Best of Lips winner.
Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub
The Kylie Skin Sugar Lip Scrub is one you'll definitely want to have for the colder months. It smells amazing and will scrub the dry skin off your lips, leaving it nice and smooth.
Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm
Biossance is a clean skincare brand that we've really been loving lately. The Biossance Squalane + Rose Vegan Lip Balm is thick but not sticky, it's very moisturizing and it's fragrance-free.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream
Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Cream Color Drip Lip Cream has some really gorgeous lip shades. We personally love the Fenty Glow, which is a universal rose nude, and Fruit Snackz, which is a deep berry red.
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream
Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow AHA Pink Dream Body Cream is one lotion you have to try. This Best of Clean Beauty will leave your skin silky smooth. Plus, it smells so good!
Merit Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara
This mascara from Merit Beauty is another Best of Clean Beauty award winner. It'll give you very natural-looking lashes and it doesn't smudge.
Ilia Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint
Ilia's Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint is a highly-pigmented, water-based eyeshadow. It comes in eight gorgeous metallic colors that will make your eyes pop.
Benefit Cosmetics POWmade Waterproof Brow Pomade
This highly-rated brow pomade from Benefit Cosmetics is creamy, waterproof and goes on smoothly. Plus, it lasts all day.
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer
We've been using Lancôme Cils Booster XL Super-Enhancing Mascara Primer for years and it never lets us down. Apply before your regular mascara for longer, thicker looking lashes.
Urban Decay 24/7 Eyeshadows
Urban Decay has some of the best eyeshadows out there. Each eyeshadow is highly pigmented, lasts a long time and goes on really smooth. Plus, there are so many colors to choose from. We personally love the champagne shimmer of Sin.
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Correct and Brighten Concealer Duo Stick
Laura Mercier Secret Camouflage Correct and Brighten Concealer Duo Stick is one of the award winners for The Best Base Makeup of 2021. It's a two-in-one concealer that gives you full-coverage and brightens up the eyes.
BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20
It's not easy to find a high-quality foundation for a good price. BareMinerals Original Liquid Mineral Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 20 is worth a try. It's lightweight, has an airbrushed-like finish and will make your skin look very natural.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush
We love the formula of this cream blush from Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez. It's very easy to use, the colors are beautiful, and it looks so natural on. If you're on the fence about trying it, we totally suggest you do!
Dyson Airwrap Styler
Now it's time to talk splurges. Yes, we're very well-aware that this Airwrap Styler from Dyson is over $500. But honestly, it's so worth it. It does take some time to get used to, but once you do, your hair will look like you just came from the salon. It's even been an Allure Best of Beauty award winner three times!
Drunk Elephant Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum
Our skincare routine is filled with Drunk Elephant products, and we love it for how well each product works. This Protini Powerpeptide Resurfacing Serum is great for anyone with sensitive skin. Leave on overnight and you'll wake up to nice glow.
Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream
We sure love our Peter Thomas Roth skincare products. The Peter Thomas Roth Peptide 21 Wrinkle Resist Eye Cream has a thick consistency that soaks right into the skin. It's a must-have for anyone struggling with dark circles, fine lines, crow's feet, and puffiness.
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm
Everyone needs to have at least one luxury lipstick in their makeup collection. If you have yet to get yours, we highly suggest Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Volupté Shine Lipstick Balm. The colors are gorgeous, the lipsticks are hydrating, and the packaging is one of a kind. This is one Best of Beauty winner that's worth the splurge.
