Fashion Police–Approved: Kathryn Hahn Will Play Joan Rivers in Showtime's The Comeback Girl

Watch : Kathryn Hahn Shares "Fondness" for "WandaVision"

Kathryn Hahn is about to play one of the late, great comedians.

Fresh off her Emmy-nominated role as Agatha in WandaVision, Hahn will portray Joan Rivers in a new limited series from Showtime, her rep confirmed to E! News.

Her rep explains that Hahn will star as Rivers, who died in 2014, in The Comeback Girl, which she will also executive produce. Showtime confirmed it is developing the limited series.

Greg Berlanti (who has produced such favorites as The Flight Attendant, You and Riverdale) will direct and executive produce, with up-and-coming screenwriter Cosmo Carlson writing and executive producing the show, per Variety.

Hahn has been on a hot streak lately, as she wraps up her role in The Shrink Next Door with Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd, as well as in Knives Out 2 with Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson. In July, Kate shared a selfie with her "bestie" and former How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days co-star filming in Greece.