Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Pledge $1 Million Grant to ACLU and NAACP Defense Fund

Watch : Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo

Ryan Reynolds doesn't just play a superhero on the big screen.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Deadpool actor announced that he and his wife, Blake Lively, have pledged a grant of up to $1 million to the ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund. Both organizations are dedicated to providing legal support and other resources to fight civil rights injustices.

"Honoured and excited to launch this," the Green Lantern star captioned his Instagram Stories. "THANK YOU ACLU and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund for your tireless work defending rights and protecting civil liberties."

Ryan also shared the news on Twitter, writing, "We still believe in you, 2021. Let's help @ACLU and @naacp_ldf change it together...You donate. We'll match it."

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund posted additional details about the couple's charitable efforts on social media.

"LDF is hugely grateful to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for matching all gifts up to $1,000,000 split between LDF and @ACLU through October 8," the organization announced. "Their generosity comes at a critical time for our democracy."