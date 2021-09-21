How to Tailgate in Style This Football Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Whether you're a football fanatic or you're only on board for the tailgate, the NFL season is in full swing. That means it's time to break out the coolers, grills, and tailgate games every week. It's also a great excuse for some shopping and we're not just talking about beverages and snacks.

Of course, you can never go wrong wearing a jersey. However, if you want to switch things up with your fashion, we have found some stylish options for your next tailgate from Fanatics, Etsy, Baublebar, Amazon, American Eagle, Culture Kings, Junk Food Clothing, and more.