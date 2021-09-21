Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

How to Tailgate in Style This Football Season

Score these fashionable finds from BaubleBar, Fanatics, Etsy, and more.

By Marenah Dobin Sep 21, 2021 9:54 PMTags
E-Comm: How to Tailgate in StyleE! Illustration

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too.

Whether you're a football fanatic or you're only on board for the tailgate, the NFL season is in full swing. That means it's time to break out the coolers, grills, and tailgate games every week. It's also a great excuse for some shopping and we're not just talking about beverages and snacks.

Of course, you can never go wrong wearing a jersey. However, if you want to switch things up with your fashion, we have found some stylish options for your next tailgate from Fanatics, Etsy, Baublebar, Amazon, American Eagle, Culture Kings, Junk Food Clothing, and more. 

The Best Stores to Buy Cute College Apparel

The One Where We Root For Seattle Shirt

If you're a Friends fan and a Seattle sports fanatic, this shirt could not be any more perfect. (and if you read that in a Chandler Bing voice, then you really do need this one). If Seattle isn't your team, don't worry because there are different versions of this shirt, which are perfect to root for The Packers, Bills, Cowboys, and more.

$26
$22
Etsy

Leopard Buccaneers T-Shirt

If you're an animal print fan who loves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you just found your next tailgate top. If you adore leopard, but you root for another team, there's an option to get this same shirt with your team's name and colors. 

$15
$12
Etsy

Las Vegas Raiders Concepts Sport Women's Fluffy Hoodie Top & Shorts Set - Cream

Just because you're not watching the game on your couch, that doesn't mean you can't get cozy. This plush set is incredibly soft and you can get it with your favorite team's logo on a hoodie and shorts. These sets are available for Seahawks, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Dolphins, Eagles, Broncos, Vikings, Bills, Patriots, and Rams fans. 

$60
Fanatics

Go Birds Shirt

Is "Go Birds" is your standard greeting during football season (or all year round), you so need this shirt. It's also a great gift for the Eagles fans in your life.

$30
Etsy

Los Angeles Chargers FOCO High Top Canvas Sneakers

Add some team spirit to your tailgating outfit with these high top canvas sneakers. If you're rooting for another team, there are plenty of other options to choose from.

 

$50
Fanatics

Baublebar Indianapolis Colts Helmet Charm Necklace

You can't forget about the jewelry, even at a tailgate. This helmet necklace is the perfect finishing touch to your look, and, of course, there are multiple team options to choose from.

$48
BaubleBar

Majestic Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Replica Jersey

Prove that you are the number one Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan with this must-have replica jersey from Majestic. This brand has so many cute sweats, shorts, and more from so many NFL teams.

$105
$65
Culture Kings

Dolphins Football T-Shirt

You need this shirt if peace, love, and football are your highest priorities right now. And, yes, those are footballs in the peace sign. This t-shirt is for Dolphins fans, but if you're cheering for a different team, check out the other options here.

$11
Etsy

FOCO Women's NFL Team Logo Ladies Fashion Crop Top

Fan out over your favorite team in a crop top

$40
Amazon

Junk Food Clothing Bills Princess Leia Women's Tee

Star Wars and the NFL, the crossover you didn't see coming. These Princess Leia t-shirts are available for Chief, Seahawks, Raiders, 49ers, Buccaneers, Browns, and Steelers fans.

$35
Junk Food Clothing

Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Women's Plus Size Lace-Up T-Shirt - Navy

This lace-up t-shirt is available in sizes ranging from 1X to 4X.

$65
Fanatics

American Eagle Tailgate Women's Los Angeles Chargers Cut-Off Sweatshirt

American Eagle is a go-to for the best tailgate clothing season after season. Specifically, we love this Los Angeles Chargers cut-off sweatshirt.

$60
$45
American Eagle

BaubleBar Arizona Cardinals Gold Pisa Bracelet

The gold Pisa bracelets are beloved by BaubleBar shoppers. Add to your bracelet collection with this NFL version.

$30
BaubleBar

Junkfood Clothing Giants Jersey Top

Go Giants! This long-sleeve shirt is perfect for when the temperatures drop. Junk Food Clothing always comes through with the cute football apparel.

$45
$23
Junkfood Clothing

Basketball season is right around the corner. If you're looking for a stylish way to support your favorite NBA team, check out the BaubleBar jewelry collection.

