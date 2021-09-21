How to Tailgate in Style This Football Season

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Whether you're a football fanatic or you're only on board for the tailgate, the NFL season is in full swing. That means it's time to break out the coolers, grills, and tailgate games every week. It's also a great excuse for some shopping and we're not just talking about beverages and snacks.
Of course, you can never go wrong wearing a jersey. However, if you want to switch things up with your fashion, we have found some stylish options for your next tailgate from Fanatics, Etsy, Baublebar, Amazon, American Eagle, Culture Kings, Junk Food Clothing, and more.
The One Where We Root For Seattle Shirt
If you're a Friends fan and a Seattle sports fanatic, this shirt could not be any more perfect. (and if you read that in a Chandler Bing voice, then you really do need this one). If Seattle isn't your team, don't worry because there are different versions of this shirt, which are perfect to root for The Packers, Bills, Cowboys, and more.
Leopard Buccaneers T-Shirt
If you're an animal print fan who loves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you just found your next tailgate top. If you adore leopard, but you root for another team, there's an option to get this same shirt with your team's name and colors.
Las Vegas Raiders Concepts Sport Women's Fluffy Hoodie Top & Shorts Set - Cream
Just because you're not watching the game on your couch, that doesn't mean you can't get cozy. This plush set is incredibly soft and you can get it with your favorite team's logo on a hoodie and shorts. These sets are available for Seahawks, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Steelers, Ravens, Packers, Dolphins, Eagles, Broncos, Vikings, Bills, Patriots, and Rams fans.
Go Birds Shirt
Is "Go Birds" is your standard greeting during football season (or all year round), you so need this shirt. It's also a great gift for the Eagles fans in your life.
Los Angeles Chargers FOCO High Top Canvas Sneakers
Add some team spirit to your tailgating outfit with these high top canvas sneakers. If you're rooting for another team, there are plenty of other options to choose from.
Baublebar Indianapolis Colts Helmet Charm Necklace
You can't forget about the jewelry, even at a tailgate. This helmet necklace is the perfect finishing touch to your look, and, of course, there are multiple team options to choose from.
Majestic Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Replica Jersey
Prove that you are the number one Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan with this must-have replica jersey from Majestic. This brand has so many cute sweats, shorts, and more from so many NFL teams.
Dolphins Football T-Shirt
You need this shirt if peace, love, and football are your highest priorities right now. And, yes, those are footballs in the peace sign. This t-shirt is for Dolphins fans, but if you're cheering for a different team, check out the other options here.
FOCO Women's NFL Team Logo Ladies Fashion Crop Top
Fan out over your favorite team in a crop top.
Junk Food Clothing Bills Princess Leia Women's Tee
Star Wars and the NFL, the crossover you didn't see coming. These Princess Leia t-shirts are available for Chief, Seahawks, Raiders, 49ers, Buccaneers, Browns, and Steelers fans.
Dallas Cowboys Fanatics Branded Women's Plus Size Lace-Up T-Shirt - Navy
This lace-up t-shirt is available in sizes ranging from 1X to 4X.
American Eagle Tailgate Women's Los Angeles Chargers Cut-Off Sweatshirt
American Eagle is a go-to for the best tailgate clothing season after season. Specifically, we love this Los Angeles Chargers cut-off sweatshirt.
BaubleBar Arizona Cardinals Gold Pisa Bracelet
The gold Pisa bracelets are beloved by BaubleBar shoppers. Add to your bracelet collection with this NFL version.
Junkfood Clothing Giants Jersey Top
Go Giants! This long-sleeve shirt is perfect for when the temperatures drop. Junk Food Clothing always comes through with the cute football apparel.
