Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Teases an "Extremely Dramatic" Season 2

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

Lady Whistledown is ready to stir up some (more) trouble in the Ton, according to the actress who plays the all-knowing gossip.

In an exclusive chat with E! News, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington, teased the drama to come on Netflix's hit series Bridgerton. While Coughlan promised that Penelope isn't done causing trouble, "a lot of trouble" in fact, she did tease that viewers will see a different side to the youngest Featherington child.

"You definitely see her mature more," she exclusively told E! News. "I think of it in the Britney [Spears] thing, 'she's not a girl, not yet a woman' in this season. So she's more aware of the power she wields—that doesn't mean she's any better at using it. She definitely gets herself into some sticky situations."

Coughlan also noted that season two will explore more of Penelope's nosy alter ego, adding, "You definitely see a lot more of Penelope and who she is."

Do you burn for more? Don't fret, as Coughlan revealed some more telling details about the new season.