It's a Drug-Fueled "Wild Ride" With a Sinister Sneak Peek at Curse of the Chippendales

Watch : "Curse of the Chippendales": The Dark Side of the Male Dance Troupe

Lights, camera, strip...with sinister consequences.

New Discovery+ true crime docuseries Curse of the Chippendales pulls back the curtain at the sultry and salacious history behind famed male strip show, Chippendales. Founder Steve Banerjee created the dance revue initially as a stunt in 1979 Los Angeles, but soon the erotic nightclub gave way to the deaths of its original members—and a gruesome assassination led to a manhunt for a killer across two continents.

So, what was the dirty secret that creator Steve was hiding?

"It was just getting wilder and wilder, and I think a lot of it was just driven by coke," former Chippendales Creative Director Eric Gilbert explained in this exclusive sneak peek. "I really believe that cocaine pushed him to a point where he didn't give a f––k. The fun things about the job were evaporating. It became more of a Mr. Toad's Wild Ride in paranoia land with Steve Banerjee. So, I just faxed in my resignation and that was the end of it."