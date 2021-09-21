Gabby Petito Confirmed Dead at 22 as Autopsy Determines Her Manner of Death

Watch : Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text to Her Mom Revealed

Authorities have confirmed that the remains found in Bridger-Teton National Forest belong to YouTuber Gabrielle Petito.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Teton County Coroner's Office announced her manner of death was determined to be homicide.

"Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999," the FBI stated in a press release. "Coroner Blue's initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results."

The mystery surrounding Petito's disappearance garnered national attention when her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, returned home from a cross-country road trip they were taking across the western United States. Despite driving her campervan back to Florida, Petito was not with Laundrie when he arrived. The couple was documenting their travels on Instagram and YouTube.

Over the weekend, on Sept. 19, a search party found human remains near a campsite on the eastern edge of the national forest. At the time, the Denver Bureau of the FBI stated the deceased's appearance was "consistent with the description" of Petito.