Amelia Hamlin Looks Unrecognizable After Debuting Dramatic Bleached Brows

Is that really you, Amelia Hamlin?!
The 20-year-old model had everyone doing a double take after she unveiled a dramatic beauty look for fashion week. Although the daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin is no stranger to the runway, she made sure all eyes were on her as she made her London Fashion Week debut.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Amelia traipsed down the catwalk for Richard Quinn's spring/summer 2022 show with bleached blond eyebrows. The stark platinum look paired against her dark black hair immediately caught everyone's attention. Additionally, other models rocked the same look for the runway.
Taking to Instagram Stories ahead of the event, the star teased her major beauty transformation, writing, "Bye," alongside a close-up shot of the bleaching process.
The reality TV star's makeover wasn't the only thing worth oohing and aahing over. Amelia modeled a stunning strapless floral dress that featured a corseted peplum top with intricate beading and a blush pink bustier.
"THANK YOU @richardquinn @kegrand @bitton so grateful to this whole entire team…," she captioned her Instagram. " i'm on cloud 9… pinch me."
Amelia's dramatic runway look comes on the heels of another memorable style moment she had in the city. On Sept. 19, the model turned heads in an ultra-risqué dress that left little to the imagination.
While attending the Perfect Magazine and NoMad London event, Amelia stepped out in a completely see-through outfit that showed off her physique.
"Free the nipple I guess," she cheekily wrote on Instagram Stories at the time.
Since the beginning of September, Amelia has been taking the fashion world by storm. During New York Fashion Week, in which she walked several shows, Amelia told E! News, "I'm so excited to be here. It's amazing. I'm so excited to be back and just in action and around people."
