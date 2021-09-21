Pregnant Jeannie Mai Shares Heartwarming Video of Jeezy Talking to Their Baby

Watch : Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant With Her First Child

It won't be long before Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy are parents.

Shortly after The Real host shared she's pregnant, the mom-to-be took to Instagram to share a video of the rapper listening to the baby's heartbeat.

"Baby J, this is your daddy," he said. "This is your daddy. Hi, baby!...Can you hear me?"

And the sound was music to the couple's ears. As Jeannie wrote, "He changed my playlist forever."

Jeannie announced her pregnancy during the Sept. 20 episode of The Real.

"I can definitely say that our Real fam is growing," she told her co-hosts. "It's been really hard to keep all of these secrets from you guys because we've had so much to reveal here at the show, including the fact that...I am pregnant!"

Before sharing the news with viewers, Jeannie admitted she was "so nervous."

"I am overwhelmed with emotion. I don't even know, like, what I'm going to say, how I go into this, especially when this has been the home where I've said for so long I never wanted to have kids," she said on Instagram Stories. "And now even when I say it, I feel incredibly humbled by the fact that I've been gifted with one and that I can change my mind."