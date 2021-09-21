Tamron Hall Reveals the One Thing She'll Never Discuss on Her Talk Show

Watch : Tamron Hall Reveals the 1 Subject She Won't Discuss on Show!

Tamron Hall is ready to celebrate her success.

The host of her own talk show, The Tamron Hall Show, that's kicking off its third season, exclusively opened up about what inspires her during E! News' Daily Pop on Sept. 21.

"It feels crazy," Hall revealed. "Finding the perseverance to keep going can sometimes be challenging, but the Tam Fam really rally around me and keep me going."

While Hall discusses everything from self-empowerment to teaching critical race theory in schools, she doesn't fear broaching any subject on-air. "Listen, once you turn 51, nothing scares me but 52," she joked. "I want our show to be just like you guys, it's a two mimosa brunch. You're there with your real friends and you're really talking. That's the vibe I want to have, you have the real friends in the room and you have the real conversations."

Just don't expect Hall to talk about her sex life!