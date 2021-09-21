Pitch Perfect Is Becoming a TV Show and It Sounds Aca-awesome

Watch : "Pitch Perfect" 7 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Listen up, pitches: Pitch Perfect is becoming a TV show!

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Peacock confirmed that a TV adaptation of the beloved film franchise will be heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. However, instead of the Barden Bellas, the OG vocal villain Bumper (Adam DeVine) will be front and center. Aca-scuse us?

According to Peacock, the new Pitch Perfect will follow Bumper now, several years after his last appearance in Pitch Perfect 2. "[He] moves to Germany to revive his music career," the streamer's description teased, "when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin."

As for the rest of the cast? It's currently unclear whether Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Anna Camp, Brittany Snow, Skylar Astin and others will participate. The women of Pitch Perfect did just reunite for a vacation, so, hopefully that means they're all still close enough to have cameos in the show.

We do know that Elizabeth Banks will be involved in an executive producer role, alongside Max Handelman, Paul Brooks, Scott Neimeyer, Megan Amram and DeVine.