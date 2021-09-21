Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Annie Murphy's Go-To Skincare Mask is Super Affordable

Hide your diamonds and hide your exes because Annie Murphy's beauty routine is a little bit Alexis and a whole lot budget-friendly.

By Emily Spain Sep 21, 2021 6:13 PMTags
E-Comm: Annie Murphys Favorite Skincare MaskE! Illustration; Kim White/Getty Images

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

Schitt's Creek fans know Annie Murphy's character Alexis is a lot of things. She's a Lamborghini, a Hollywood star, a little bit tipsy when she drives her car, a cute huge yacht and so much more. While Alexis enjoys the finer things in life, Annie is super relatable IRL, especially when it comes to her favorite beauty products.

In a recent interview with Glamour, the star revealed she's a fan of one of the internet's favorite face masks: Sand & Sky's Australian Pink Clay Mask. "I also use this face mask from time to time from Sand & Sky," the actor revealed. "It's an Australian pink clay face mask that's shockingly effective immediately after you take it off."

 

September 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Olaplex, Versed & More

If you haven't tried this cult-favorite beauty must-have, we'll break it down for you. It's a 4-in-1 gentle yet effective detoxifying mask that's packed with skin-loving ingredients like Australian pink clay, kelp, witch hazel, mangosteen, pomegranate and Kakadu plum to draw out impurities, toxins and pollutants from the skin. So, basically, it makes a great addition to any self-care routine and your skin will thank you.

Scroll below to treat yourself!

This Schitt's Creek Merch Is Simply the Best

Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask

Packed with all-star ingredients like Australian pink clay, kelp & witch hazel, mangosteen, pomegranate and Kakadu plum, this detoxifying mask works to calm stressed skin and decongest pores for more radiant skin. Plus, it comes with a free applicator brush! 

$40
Sand & Sky
$40
Ulta
$40
Amazon

