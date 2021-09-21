Annie Murphy's Go-To Skincare Mask is Super Affordable

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Schitt's Creek fans know Annie Murphy's character Alexis is a lot of things. She's a Lamborghini, a Hollywood star, a little bit tipsy when she drives her car, a cute huge yacht and so much more. While Alexis enjoys the finer things in life, Annie is super relatable IRL, especially when it comes to her favorite beauty products.
In a recent interview with Glamour, the star revealed she's a fan of one of the internet's favorite face masks: Sand & Sky's Australian Pink Clay Mask. "I also use this face mask from time to time from Sand & Sky," the actor revealed. "It's an Australian pink clay face mask that's shockingly effective immediately after you take it off."
If you haven't tried this cult-favorite beauty must-have, we'll break it down for you. It's a 4-in-1 gentle yet effective detoxifying mask that's packed with skin-loving ingredients like Australian pink clay, kelp, witch hazel, mangosteen, pomegranate and Kakadu plum to draw out impurities, toxins and pollutants from the skin. So, basically, it makes a great addition to any self-care routine and your skin will thank you.
Scroll below to treat yourself!
Australian Pink Clay Porefining Face Mask
Packed with all-star ingredients like Australian pink clay, kelp & witch hazel, mangosteen, pomegranate and Kakadu plum, this detoxifying mask works to calm stressed skin and decongest pores for more radiant skin. Plus, it comes with a free applicator brush!
Ready for more self-care must-haves? Check out these beauty calendars before they sell out!