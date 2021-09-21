Here's Why Kyle Richards' Husband Might Not Be Able to Handle Her New Movie Halloween Kills

Watch : Kyle Richards Returns to "Halloween" Franchise 43 Years Later

We all know Kyle Richards can survive any fight or drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but will the former child star make it through another Halloween movie?

Kyle exclusively dished on all things Halloween Kills during E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Sept. 21, including what it was like to reprise her original role 43 years later.

"As a little girl, when I did the original, I wasn't [scared] because I didn't realize what I was making," the RHOBH O.G. explained. "But this was actually scary. He is a terrifying image to look at anyways, and we were filming nights too."

With production times at 3 a.m. plus filming in a swamp that "potentially could have alligators, so that was not fun," Kyle braved through the Michael Myers terror for the Universal Studios' film, premiering in theaters and on Peacock on Oct. 15. And, thankfully this time Kyle won't be as horrified of watching Halloween!