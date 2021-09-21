Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

911 Caller Spotted Brian Laundrie "Slapping" Gabby Petito Days Before Her Disappearance

Over the weekend, police found a body that is believed to be missing influencer Gabby Petito. Her fiancé Brian Laundrie has since gone missing.

A recent 911 call is making news as investigators continue to investigate what happened to Gabby Petito.

According to audio obtained by E! News, a man called 911 on Aug. 12 to report a dispute between the 22-year-old influencer and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23. "We drove by and the gentleman was slapping the girl," the unknown caller alleged.

When the dispatcher asked to clarify if "he was slapping her," the caller replied, "Yes, and then we stopped. They ran up and down the sidewalk. He proceeded to hit her, hopped in the car and they drove off."

After the 911 call, the couple was pulled over by police in Moab, Utah. Their interaction with officers was captured on body camera footage and has since been released to the public via the Moab City Police Department.

In the footage obtained by NBC News, Gabby could be seen wiping away tears as she told the responding officer she was struggling with her mental health. "I'm sorry," she told authorities. "We've just been fighting this morning. Some personal issues."

When Brian was separately questioned, he claimed it was a "long day." When asked about visible scratches on his face, he responded, "She had her phone and was trying to get the keys from me. I said, ‘Let's just step back and breathe,' and she got me with her phone."

According to police reports obtained by E! News, the incident appeared to be more a mental and emotional "break" than a domestic incident. Brian stayed the night in a hotel while Gabby went back to the van the couple was using to travel. Gabby last made contact with her family on Aug. 24 and was reported missing on Sept. 11. 

On Sept. 19, the FBI and police found human remains in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest that are "consistent with the description" of Gabby. The person's identity has not yet been confirmed.

News of the discovery came 18 days after Brian returned to the Florida home he shares with Gabby and his parents. But on Friday, Sept. 17, authorities announced Brian was missing.

"It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby's disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime," the North Port Police Department said in a statement on Sept. 17. "We are not currently working a crime investigation."  

An attorney for Brian and his family have not commented on his disappearance.

Before Brian was reported missing, his lawyer said in a statement that Brian would not speak about the case because "intimate partners are often the first person law enforcement focuses their attention on in cases like this and the warning that 'any statement made will be used against you' is true, regardless of whether my client had anything to do with Ms. Petito's disappearance."

