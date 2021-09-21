Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sexy Sheer Crop Top

By Samantha Bergeson Sep 21, 2021 3:33 PMTags
FashionPregnanciesKardashian NewsKardashiansKylie JennerShowsNBCU
Watch: Kylie Jenner's Super Sweet Pregnancy Cravings With Baby No. 2

Baring her bump!

Kylie Jenner isn't holding back in showing off her growing belly before welcoming baby no. 2.

While Kylie kept her first pregnancy with Stormi Webster under wraps, she's ready to bare all with chic maternity looks everywhere from New York Fashion Week to the frozen yogurt shop (what? This mama has her cravings too!). And, the Kylie Cosmetics founder can still werk a sexy mirror selfie, showing off a little skin. 

Kylie shared a stunning Instagram Stories pic on Sept. 21, posing with her gold ring-clad hand over her baby bump. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has her makeup brand products in the background and is wearing a sheer, tan crop top that perfectly frames her stomach. She also opted for an oversized grey trench coat to top off the look.

This isn't the first time Kylie has let her belly air out: During NYFW on Sept. 9, the mother-to-be similarly wore a mini tie top and orange trench, while later donning a completely see-through lace bodysuit for a night out on the town.  

photos
How Kylie Jenner Hid Her Second Pregnancy

Kylie even admitted that her "belly's getting big" in an adorable post from Sept. 19 during a trip with Travis Scott and daughter Stormi to Travis' hometown of Houston, Texas. 

Relive all of Kylie's best pregnancy style moments below!

Instagram
Crop Top Selfie

Kylie wore a sheer crop top and oversized trench coat to accentuate her growing baby bump on Sept. 21. 

Instagram
Racy Lace

Kylie shows off her baby bump in custom lace look from designer LaQuan Smith while attending the LQS show at NYFW.

Instagram
Bare Bump

The sexy ensemble highlights the star's growing belly and leaves very little to the imagination.

BFA / Joe Schildhorn
Hot Mama

Kylie hit the red carpet for the first time since announcing her second pregnancy at the Revolve Gallery during New York Fashion Week. 

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Orange You Glad?

The 24-year-old cosmetics mogul flaunted her baby bump as she hit the Big Apple in an orange leather trench coat, graphic tee and low-rise jeans. 

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
White Hot

Kylie made her first public appearance after announcing baby No. 2 in a sexy skin-tight white mini dress and coat while grabbing dinner with friends at Carbone during New York Fashion Week.

Instagram
Baby No. 2

In a touching video announcing her second pregnancy, Kylie embraced her growing bump in a sleek two-piece look, statement earrings and long braid.

Instagram
Athleisure

The mom-to-be kept things cute and comfy in a simple white tank top and heather grey leggings. 

Instagram
Baring Her Bump

To celebrate Stormi Webster's 2nd birthday in 2020, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a never-before-seen photo of her cozy-chic maternity fashion. "Throwback. Pregnant with my baby girl," she wrote at the beginning of the year. "I can't believe my daughter will be two soon."

YouTube
Little Black Dress

When documenting her pregnancy journey in 2018, the reality star donned a little black dress that hugged all her curves, including her growing baby bump.

Instagram
Vision in White

Kylie didn't let her bump hinder her sexy Halloween costume moment, as she dressed up in a fabulous white dress that she paired with larger-than-life angel wings.

IXOLA/BACKGRID
Cozy Vibes

In 2017, the Kylie Cosmetics founder enjoyed some retail therapy with her longtime friend Harry Hudson. During their outing, Kylie hid her bump with an overside graphic tee.

Mommy Mirror Selfie

The beauty mogul proved that you can never have too many body-hugging black dresses.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

In October 2019, Kylie posted a throwback photo of herself sporting a stylish white lingerie set. "i have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites," she wrote on Instagram. "baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life..i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.."

YouTube
Old-Hollywood Glam

The 24-year-old star channeled Audrey Hepburn vibes with this all-black ensemble.

YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Lady in Red

During her pregnancy with baby Stormi, Kylie snapped a sizzling photo of herself in a red hot, hot, hot dress.

Sexy Set

The Kylie Skin founder posed in a sexy black lingerie set that adorably showed off her growing baby bump.

Trending Stories

1

Gabby Petito's "Odd" Final Text Revealed After Human Remains Found

2

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

3

Scott Foley Looks Back at "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

4

The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All

5

Tom Ford's Husband, Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Dead at 72

Latest News

Get to Know the Next Generation of Hollywood's Latinx Talent

Scott Foley Looks Back at "Short-Lived Marriage" to Jennifer Garner

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sexy Sheer Crop Top

Why Daniel Craig Doesn't Think a Woman Should Play James Bond

Tom Ford's Husband, Fashion Editor Richard Buckley, Dead at 72

The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All

Exclusive

Masked Singer Preview: See Another Mother Nature Clue