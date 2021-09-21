Why Daniel Craig Doesn't Think a Woman Should Play James Bond

Watch : Billie Eilish Confirms James Bond Theme Song Is Finished

The name's Bond, James Bond—and it should stay that way, at least according to Daniel Craig.



In a recent interview with Radio Times, the actor, who will reprise his role as the infamous 007 for the last time in the upcoming James Bond movie, No Time to Die, was asked if he believes an actress should follow in his super-spy footsteps. Craig explained that he believes women and actors of color should receive their own roles equal to, if not better, than the ranking of the famous character.



"The answer to that is very simple," he told the outlet. "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of color. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?"



Although No Time to Die (set for an Oct. 8 release) will still, of course, focus on Bond and his latest thrilling adventure, an unprecedent number of women are part of the latest installment, both on and off camera.