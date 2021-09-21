The Biggest Bombshells from the Grey's Anatomy Tell-All, From Untold Drama to Shocking Exits

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Grab your person, because you do not want to miss the jaw-dropping experience that is Lynette Rice's Grey's Anatomy tell-all book.
Released today, Sept. 21, the tome from Rice, who is Entertainment Weekly's editor-at-large, gives readers an inside look into one television's most beloved shows.
"Some of the best shows in television history came from unremarkable beginnings," Rice writes in the opening line of her book, . "Test audiences notoriously loathed the 1989 pilot for Seinfeld. CSI was one of the last pilot scripts in 2002 to be ordered by CBS, which had far more faith in its remake of The Fugitive, starring Tim Daly."
And while there wasn't a major need for a medical drama at the time, with ER still on the air at NBC, Rice pens that pre-mega fame Shonda Rhimes knew she had something special. Rhimes' gut-instinct was clearly correct, as Grey's Anatomy is about to debut its eighteenth season on Sept. 30.
Of course, this success hasn't been without a few bumps along the way.
Over the course of 14 chapters, Rice provides insight into everything from Patrick Dempsey's headline-making exit to how the original Seattle Grace interns were cast, proving that she is the ultimate Grey's fan. In her author's note, Rice confirms that she spoke to nearly 80 actors, writers, directors, producers, crew members and executives over the course of a year. She also mentioned that, for those who were unavailable to participate, archival EW interviews were included.
How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy by Lynette Rice
Lynette Rice's How to Save A Life is totally unauthorized deep dive into the show that became a cultural touchstone and is a book that no Grey's Anatomy fan should be without.
Participating talent includes, Rhimes, Dempsey, Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Isaiah Washington, Justin Chambers and many more.
For some of the bombshells from How to Save a Life: The Inside Story of Grey's Anatomy, be sure to dance it out and keep scrolling through the images below.