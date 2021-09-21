Tarek El Moussa Tests Positive for Coronavirus in Breakthrough Case

Tarek El Moussa has tested positive for coronavirus.
His rep confirmed the Flipping 101 star's test results in a statement to E! News and noted Tarek's fiancée, Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young, has not tested positive for COVID-19.
"Tarek recently tested positive for COVID-19 and has had no symptoms," the rep said. "He has since been doing his part to stay safe and get well by quarantining with his fiancé, Heather Rae Young, both of whom are fully vaccinated. While they are tested multiple times a week for filming purposes, Tarek had many negative tests last week and one positive. Heather Rae's tests all came back negative."
As a result, the rep said Tarek will be taking a temporary break from filming until the quarantine period is over.
"Out of an abundance of caution, production immediately postponed filming and the couple has taken all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe," the rep continued. "Tarek is listening to the advice of his doctors and won't be scheduled to return to filming until he tests negative and his quarantine is complete. Heather Rae continues to feel great and test negative."
Tarek and Heather got engaged in July 2020 after a year of dating. Since then, the couple, who recently celebrated two years together, has continued to update fans on the plans for their wedding, sharing pictures of her shopping for dresses and posting photos of their joint bachelor-bachelorette parties.
"Heather's been a rock star. I don't know how she's juggling everything," he said on E! News' Daily Pop. "She's juggling the wedding, filming, the kids, planning the parties, planning the honeymoon. It's a lot of work."
Tarek shares two kids—Taylor, 10, and Brayden, 6—with his ex-wife Christina Haack. Christina also has a 2-year-old son named Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead.
Tarek, 40, and Heather, 34, aren't the only ones heading down the aisle. Christina is engaged to Josh Hall. The Christina on the Coast star confirmed the news on Sept. 20 by changing her Instagram bio to include a ring emoji next to her fiancé's name and by posting pictures of the five-carat diamond stunner.
And while a source close to Tarek and Heather told E! News Tarek is happy for Christina, the insider also suggested he's staying focused on his own life. As the source put it, "As long as Tarek and Christina's co-parenting is going smoothly, Tarek tries to stay out of her personal life."
E! News has reached out to HGTV and Netflix for comment but has yet to hear back.
TMZ was first to report the news.