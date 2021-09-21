Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Channing Tatum Shares Sweet New Photos of “Moon Witch” Daughter Everly

Channing Tatum proved that for his 8-year-old daughter, Everly, all that’s needed for a little bit of fun is the glow from a full harvest moon. See the “moon witch” for yourself below.

Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly are getting a good jumpstart on spooky season.
 
The actor, 41, and his 8-year-old mini-me—who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan—spent some quality time basking in the glow of the full moon on Sept. 20. And luckily for fans of the 21 Jump Street star, he captured the cute moment of his daughter completely in her element.
 
Channing captioned the series of snaps featuring Everly holding up on a broom in the moonlight on Instagram, "Little Harvest moon witch sighting tonight." Sticking true to the cute "moon witch" theme, one photo even included Everly in motion.
 
This adorable post comes just a few months after Channing gave another rare look inside his life as a father. In a heartwarming post dedicated to his "littles" in late June—which was also the first glimpse Channing gave fans of his daughter's face. The moon also played an extra special part in their adventure.

"You are my world and my heart," he captioned a photo of the two standing together on a beach. "You were looking at the full moon in this pic and telling me the prophecy of the full moon mermaid and then we ran into the water and looked for her and played with glow sticks in the night water calling out to the mermaids."

"You said you touched a bald headed mermaid and saw a tail," he continued. "Haha, one day you will read this, and I hope laugh. We have fun."
 
And that they do—as evidenced by his fabulous makeover unveiled earlier this year, where he showed off all the sparkle included in his life—which is, of course, courtesy of none other than his Sparkella.

