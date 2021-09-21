Channing Tatum Shares Sweet New Photos of “Moon Witch” Daughter Everly

Watch : Channing Tatum Shares 1st Pic With Zoe Kravitz Amid Romance Rumors

Channing Tatum and his daughter Everly are getting a good jumpstart on spooky season.



The actor, 41, and his 8-year-old mini-me—who he shares with ex Jenna Dewan—spent some quality time basking in the glow of the full moon on Sept. 20. And luckily for fans of the 21 Jump Street star, he captured the cute moment of his daughter completely in her element.



Channing captioned the series of snaps featuring Everly holding up on a broom in the moonlight on Instagram, "Little Harvest moon witch sighting tonight." Sticking true to the cute "moon witch" theme, one photo even included Everly in motion.



This adorable post comes just a few months after Channing gave another rare look inside his life as a father. In a heartwarming post dedicated to his "littles" in late June—which was also the first glimpse Channing gave fans of his daughter's face. The moon also played an extra special part in their adventure.