20 Wild Secrets About Mariah Carey's Movie Glitter

Watch : See Mariah Carey's Daughter in 1st Modeling Campaign

If it's been your fantasy to learn what really went on behind the scenes of the movie Glitter, we're about to come along and be your hero.

Mariah Carey's infamous film, centering on a down-on-her-luck singer in the 1980s who discovers her big break in the music industry isn't all it's cracked up to be, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Sept. 21, 2001 theatrical release. If you know anything about Glitter, you probably know it didn't quite hit the high notes its team had hoped to achieve.

The star, who would go on to impress critics with her acting chops in 2009's Precious, helped develop Glitter as her first lead acting role. "It's really not autobiographical," Mariah told MTV prior to its release. "The girl is a singer, but it's completely not my life. It kinda couldn't be farther from my life."

Although director Vondie Curtis Hall's film included a collection of talented performers, including Terrence Howard, Da Brat and even Padma Lakshmi (!), the film was plagued by a number of setbacks and was ultimately released just 10 days after the attacks of Sept. 11.