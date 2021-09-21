Why Chrissy Teigen Says It's "Awkward" for John Legend to Be on The Voice With Ariana Grande

Watch : Ariana Grande Is Ready to SLAY as Newest Coach on "The Voice"

Chrissy Teigen has an unexpected POV when it comes to Ariana Grande joining the cast of The Voice.

On Monday, Sept. 20, Chrissy shared footage to her Instagram Story of herself discussing the season 21 premiere of the NBC singing competition that was set to premiere later that evening and also co-stars her husband, John Legend, as a coach.

As the 35-year-old model explained, she found it a bit "awkward" for Ariana to be joining John in a red chair, given how often Chrissy plays the pop star's music in the home that she and John share with their children Luna, 5, and Miles, 3.

"Today is a bit of a funny day because it's the premiere of The Voice, and John absolutely knows that this house only listens to Ariana Grande," Chrissy said with a laugh. "Imagine how awkward it is for John to live in this Ariana Grande household...and have to be him."

The Cravings cookbook author went on to say she was excited to watch the first episode on TV because she felt in the dark about the new dynamics, given that she hadn't been joining John on the show's set.