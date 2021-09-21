How Tarek El Moussa Really Feels About Christina Haack's Engagement to Joshua Hall

Christina Haack is staying focused on her future, and Tarek El Moussa appears to be on the same page.
After Christina announced her engagement to Joshua Hall on Monday, Sept. 20 with a carousel of Instagram pics, a source tells E! News that ex-husband and Flip or Flop co-star Tarek is "happy for her" amid the whirlwind romance.
"Tarek is definitely not surprised Christina is engaged," the insider connected to Tarek and fiancée Heather Rae Young shares. "She is known to move on quickly and falls fast. He is happy for her and wants her to be in a good place."
The source continued, "Tarek's only concern is the children and making sure they are in a healthy environment, but he has faith Christina has their best interest. As long as Tarek and Christina's co-parenting is going smoothly, Tarek tries to stay out of her personal life."
Christina's Sept. 20 post featured romantic pics from the couple's recent getaway to Montage Los Cabos in Mexico, which she captioned with heart, lock, key and engagement ring emojis. She also added Josh Hall's name and a ring emoji to her Instagram bio.
A day earlier, Christina wished the realtor a happy birthday on Instagram and wrote in part, "Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology."
Joshua, who began dating the 38-year-old TV star earlier this year, proposed with a 5-carat radiant-cut diamond and platinum ring worth an estimated $200,000, jeweler Benny Hayoun of Benny and the Gems told E! News.
The exciting news comes three months after Christina finalized her divorce from Ant Anstead, following the couple announcing their separation in September 2020.
Tarek, who popped the question to Selling Sunset star Heather in July 2020, shares children Taylor, 10 and Brayden, 6, with Christina. Tarek and Christina finalized their divorce in January 2018.