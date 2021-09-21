Shawn Mendes' Unfiltered Opinion About Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Might Shock You

Watch : Camila Cabello Reacts to Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

Shawn Mendes might be asking Taylor Swift for "Mercy" after this one, but maybe she'll just "Shake It Off."

Shawn sat down for a lie detector test with Vanity Fair in a video published on Monday, Sept. 20, and revealed his true thoughts about John Mayer, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and, yes, Taylor's boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The interviewer first asked if Shawn still keeps in touch with the evermore singer after he toured with her in 2015. He said he last texted Taylor about a month ago, noting, "I always am asking her for advice on music."

Yet, he didn't have such nice words to say about her partner of five years. When asked if he "approves" of Taylor's boyfriend, Shawn responded, "I've never personally met Joe, but he looks like a sweet guy."

However, he was brutally called out, with the lie detector operator saying, "You're not telling the truth. You're being deceptive."