Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth Confront the Guy Who Refuses to "Fight for Me"

Watch : "Bachelor in Paradise": Tia Is Torn Between James & Blake

Tia Booth has options on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't necessarily make things any easier for her.

As seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the ABC dating show's upcoming new episode on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the rose ceremony is fast approaching. However, Tia still can't decide whether to give her rose to James Bonsall, who's been on the beach since the start of the season and has yet to find a strong connection, or newcomer Blake Monar.

"I'm going into the rose ceremony torn between two different guys," the 30-year-old alum of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor tells the camera. "James has gone out of his way to make me feel special, but Blake, I need you to act like you care about me."

Tia then informs Blake, who took her on a date last week, that talk is cheap and she isn't loving his mixed feelings.