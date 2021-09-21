Watch Bachelor in Paradise's Tia Booth Confront the Guy Who Refuses to "Fight for Me"

Tia Booth has options on Bachelor in Paradise, but that doesn't necessarily make things any easier for her.
As seen in E! News' exclusive sneak peek from the ABC dating show's upcoming new episode on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the rose ceremony is fast approaching. However, Tia still can't decide whether to give her rose to James Bonsall, who's been on the beach since the start of the season and has yet to find a strong connection, or newcomer Blake Monar.
"I'm going into the rose ceremony torn between two different guys," the 30-year-old alum of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor tells the camera. "James has gone out of his way to make me feel special, but Blake, I need you to act like you care about me."
Tia then informs Blake, who took her on a date last week, that talk is cheap and she isn't loving his mixed feelings.
"I want to be pursued, and I want to be chosen," she says. Blake appears confused as he replies, "There's nothing I want more out of this than leaving with you. Like, what more do you need to hear from me?"
Tia doesn't let him keep defending himself and fires back with, "It's not even that—it's showing it. I want someone to fight for me."
After her romance with Kenny Braasch didn't go any further than that awkward naked-volleyball date, Tia seemed to click with Blake, as she memorably told the camera last week that he made her "vagina dance." But Tia, who dated Colton Underwood on Paradise in 2018, still seems uncertain about what her future holds with Blake, involuntary dance moves notwithstanding.
