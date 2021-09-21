Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Nominee Michael K. Williams

The Crown's Tobias Menzies is honoring the late Michael K. Williams with a special tribute.
On Monday, Sept. 20, the Netflix star took to Twitter to celebrate his 2021 Emmy Award, in which he won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Along with recognizing his win, Tobias paid homage to the late actor who was nominated in the same category for his role in HBO's Lovecraft Country.
"Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," Tobias wrote. "But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."
On Sunday, Sept. 19, presenter Kerry Washington accepted the award on Tobias's behalf since he wasn't in attendance. But before announcing the winner in the category, the Scandal actress also shared a heartwarming tribute to Michael.
"The nominees for this next award astounded us with each of their uniquely remarkable, memorable performances this past year. But I'd like to take a moment to mention one nominee in particular, Michael K. Williams," Kerry said onstage. "Michael was—so crazy to say, was—a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon. Michael, your excellence and artistry will endure. We love you."
She added, "I know you are here because you wouldn't miss it."
Michael's Lovecraft Country co-star Jurnee Smollett also honored him on Sunday night by wearing a hair accessory with his initials.
The Wire actor died two weeks prior to the Emmy Awards, on Sept. 4, at the age of 54.
A representative for the acclaimed star told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement, "It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."
The actor was laid to rest on Sept. 14 in Harrisburg, Pa., and was remembered during a memorial service held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Cathedral.