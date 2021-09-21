Tobias Menzies Dedicates His Emmy Win to Late Nominee Michael K. Williams

The Crown's Tobias Menzies is honoring the late Michael K. Williams with a special tribute.

On Monday, Sept. 20, the Netflix star took to Twitter to celebrate his 2021 Emmy Award, in which he won for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Along with recognizing his win, Tobias paid homage to the late actor who was nominated in the same category for his role in HBO's Lovecraft Country.

"Very humbled to win @TheEmmys last night, huge thanks to @TVAcademy & congrats to all my brilliant fellow nominees," Tobias wrote. "But want to dedicate this to Michael K Williams, his performance as Omar in The Wire is one of the great screen performances, he will be deeply missed. RIP."

On Sunday, Sept. 19, presenter Kerry Washington accepted the award on Tobias's behalf since he wasn't in attendance. But before announcing the winner in the category, the Scandal actress also shared a heartwarming tribute to Michael.