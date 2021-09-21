Lori Loughlin's Co-Star Candace Cameron Bure Supports Olivia Jade Before DWTS Debut

Candace Cameron Bure is casting her vote for this Dancing With the Stars newcomer.
The Full House actress took to Instagram Stories to share her support for her former co-star Lori Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade. The YouTuber, whose involvement in the competition has stirred controversy, will officially make her DWTS debut on Monday, Sept. 20 for the season 30 premiere.
"Dancing With the Stars is starting tonight," Candance began her video early on Monday. "And if you followed me for a while, you know how much I love Dancing With the Stars, and was on it...seven, eight, nine years ago, which is crazy."
"I am so excited to see everyone, especially Olivia Jade," she continued. "So, we are rooting you on, and have fun tonight!"
Candance captioned a separate post, "Vote for Olivia Jade."
The Hallmark actress isn't the only celebrity to publicly cheer on Olivia before she graces the famous ABC stage.
DWTS host Tyra Banks exclusively chatted on E! News' Daily Pop about her take on the influencer's decision to join the cast.
"I think she's super brave to come out," the legendary supermodel candidly shared. "I think she's like, 'I'm tired of other people talking about me, it's time for me to tell my story, and I'm going to do it on national television and I'm going to do it on Dancing With the Stars.'"
Tyra added, "I'm going to be right there with her, helping her tell her story. There's just so much."
Earlier this month, fans of the long-running series questioned whether Olivia should be allowed to compete after she and her family were embroiled in the infamous college admissions scandal.
Back in 2019, Lori and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli admitted into the University of Southern California (USC) as recruits for the rowing team, despite the two not being rowers.
The couple both reached plea deals in the case, with Mossimo serving a five-month sentence and Lori serving two months. She was released last December, while he got out of prison in April 2021.
While the family has largely shied away from the public eye, Olivia opened up about being "publicly shamed" in a TikTok video that was posted just weeks before her dad was scheduled to be released from prison.
"I think we're all very quick to judge. I think we're all very quick to put people down," she said in March. "It doesn't matter if someone is going through worse, you're allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn't take away from somebody else, and that shouldn't take away from you. We're all human beings."
Dancing With the Stars returns on ABC.
