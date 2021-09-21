Why Ken Jeong Thinks Mother Nature Is Tiffany Haddish on The Masked Singer

Watch : Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

Is Mother Nature ready for Ken Jeong's guesses on The Masked Singer? She better be.

In this exclusive sneak peek from part one of the season six premiere, which kicks off Wednesday, Sept. 22, the costumed contestant reveals the inspiration behind her earthy alter-ego. "Mother nature is a force to be reckoned with," the unidentified celebrity shares with the audience. "She's beautiful and scary at the same time."

This description inspires judge Jeong to speculate that the contestant before them is, likely, a comedian. "Someone like Aisha Tyler," he says. "But, there's something about her that just screams Tiffany Haddish, right?"

Supporting this theory, fellow judge Jenny McCarthy declares, "That's what I think!"

As Mother Nature does a little dance on stage, Jeong adds, "It's got that kind of 'She ready,' kind of vibe."

Doubling down on this prediction, Jeong does his own kind of "She ready" dance, which looks more like the Carlton dance, if we're being honest.