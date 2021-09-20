See Billy Porter, Taraji P. Henson and More 2021 Emmys Stars Dazzle in the E! Glambot

Strike a pose!
Hollywood veterans and newcomers alike stepped out in their finest attire for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19. After the annual ceremony was held in the comfort of stars' homes last year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, A-listers made sure to bring their fashion A-game.
From wildly vibrant dresses to glitzy accessories and bold beauty looks, there was an array of unforgettable fashion moments.
In fact, E! News has the (high definition) footage to prove it. E!'s famous Glambot made a triumphant return to the red carpet and captured the most dazzling designs from head to toe.
Billy Porter was among the slew of celebs who took a moment to pose for the 360-camera, where he displayed his dramatic ruffled wing top in all its glory. Saturday Night Live star Bowen Yang did a fun leg pop and showed off his shiny silver heeled boots. You know, the much-buzzed-about accessory of the night!
Comedian Nicole Byer flashed a sexy smile as she twirled in her voluminous purple Christian Siriano gown, while Cynthia Erivo flaunted her white manicure and blew kisses for the camera.
Yara Shahidi, Taraji P. Henson and Rosie Perez were just a few stars who made the Glambot their own personal photographer.
Trevor Noah, Rita Wilson and Ken Jeong opted for a more fun approach during their step and repeat.
But don't just take our word for it! See all the celebrities who sashayed in their Sunday best for E!'s Glambot in our video above.
