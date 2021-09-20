Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram to Share Photos From Post-Engagement Getaway With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears shared a piece of her recent vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari while returning to Instagram. However, her latest pictures have some sleuths confused about this hair detail.

Maybe the loneliness was killing her, because Britney Spears is back on Instagram.

The newly-engaged superstar reactivated her account and gave fans a life update on Monday, Sept. 20. She shared two selfies in an embroidered floral top that were taken during her latest vacation with fiancé Sam Asghari.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy s--t ... FIANCÉ," Brit wrote on Instagram. "I still can't believe it !!!!" After revealing their engagement on Sept. 12, the couple set off for Palm Springs, Calif., for a romantic getaway.

Two days after he popped the question, Britney said she was "taking a little break" away from Instagram in order to "celebrate my engagement." 

But she's ready to say "Baby, One More Time" to the social media platform, explaining, "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already !!!!"

As usual, fans had some questions about her latest post. They wondered how recent the pictures really were, since the tips of her hair were bright red in her engagement photos, taken just days ago. Yet, she was all-blonde in her Palm Springs snaps. 

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

"But britney you have shorter red hair now so how could these be from your engagement getaway?" one wondered, with another adding, "Where's the red Britney!" 

Someone else asked if she could "upload more pictures" because "we're quite concerned britney." 

The "Toxic" singer seemingly addressed the hair debacle in her caption, writing that she "took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions." 

After she deactivated her Instagram a week ago, a source told E! News that "nothing should be read into" her decision to step away from the spotlight.

"It was her decision to deactivate her Instagram account," the source explained. "She is just taking a break from it because she's in a great place legally and personally and is focusing on other things for the time being, which is a great thing." 

