Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Exclusive

All the Details on Christina Haack's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Joshua Hall

HGTV star Christina Haack is a bride-to-be! After announcing her engagement to Joshua Hall, the jeweler who designed her ring spilled exclusive details on the 5-carat diamond bauble.

By McKenna Aiello Sep 20, 2021 9:10 PMTags
EngagementsExclusivesCouplesChristina Anstead
Watch: Christina Haack Slams People Criticizing Her New Relationship

Third time's the charm!

Hours ago on Monday, Sept. 20, Christina Haack announced her engagement to Joshua Hall. The Southern California-based real estate agent proposed to the HGTV star following a whirlwind romance that began earlier this year

Christina, who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and television personality Ant Anstead, is now rocking a radiant-cut diamond and platinum ring, which jeweler Benny Hayoun of Benny and the Gems tells E! News is worth an estimated $200,000. 

The 5-carat sparkler was hand-picked by Joshua, who Benny says played an integral role in bringing Christina's dream ring to fruition. 

"He knew exactly what she wanted," the jeweler explains. "He was confident and wanted to pick the best ring he could. He wanted the perfect diamond for her." 

Benny reveals that it took five days to complete the handmade ring, which Joshua "insisted" was designed with raw metal instead of in a lab. "He wanted it to be sentimental in that way," he notes. 

photos
Stars' Engagement Rings

In the day leading up to Christina and Joshua's engagement news, she wished her future husband a happy birthday with a touching tribute.

Instagram

"You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," the Christina on the Coast host shared to Instagram. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

3
Exclusive

All the Details on Christina Haack's $200,000 Engagement Ring

Instagram

With wedding plans in the works, Christina is likely to find a special way to incorporate her three little ones in the ceremony. 

The 38-year-old co-parents daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with Tarek, and 2-year-old son Hudson with Ant. 

Elsewhere in the Flip or Flop universe, Tarek is counting down the days until he marries Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young. Get exclusive details on their "way over budget" wedding ceremony here!

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom

Trending Stories

1

Amelia Hamlin Leaves Nothing to the Imagination in See-Through Look

2
Exclusive

Angela Bassett Brings Wow Factor to 2021 Emmys With Electrifying Look

3

Katherine Heigl Sets the Record Straight on Grey's Anatomy Exit

4
Exclusive

Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of the 2021 Emmys Fashion

5

The Real's Jeannie Mai Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Jeezy

Latest News

Ben Affleck Says He's in "Awe" of J.Lo in Rare Public Declaration

Exclusive

See Billy Porter and More 2021 Emmys Stars Dazzle in the E! Glambot

Exclusive

Tyra Banks Shared Her True Thoughts About Olivia Jade on DWTS

Britney Spears Reactivates Instagram After Getaway With Sam Asghari

Hailey Bieber's White-Hot Vacation Bikini Is Actually Affordable

Exclusive

All the Details on Christina Haack's $200,000 Engagement Ring

Cheryl Burke Says She's "Scared" to Compete on DWTS Sober