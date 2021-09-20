All the Details on Christina Haack's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Joshua Hall

Third time's the charm!
Hours ago on Monday, Sept. 20, Christina Haack announced her engagement to Joshua Hall. The Southern California-based real estate agent proposed to the HGTV star following a whirlwind romance that began earlier this year.
Christina, who was previously married to Flip or Flop co-star Tarek El Moussa and television personality Ant Anstead, is now rocking a radiant-cut diamond and platinum ring, which jeweler Benny Hayoun of Benny and the Gems tells E! News is worth an estimated $200,000.
The 5-carat sparkler was hand-picked by Joshua, who Benny says played an integral role in bringing Christina's dream ring to fruition.
"He knew exactly what she wanted," the jeweler explains. "He was confident and wanted to pick the best ring he could. He wanted the perfect diamond for her."
Benny reveals that it took five days to complete the handmade ring, which Joshua "insisted" was designed with raw metal instead of in a lab. "He wanted it to be sentimental in that way," he notes.
In the day leading up to Christina and Joshua's engagement news, she wished her future husband a happy birthday with a touching tribute.
"You give me that teenage kinda love vibe and manly protection," the Christina on the Coast host shared to Instagram. "It's a combo for a lifetime of happiness + success. Thank you for reminding me what life and love are like when you put down the technology. I love you Josh."
With wedding plans in the works, Christina is likely to find a special way to incorporate her three little ones in the ceremony.
The 38-year-old co-parents daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 6, with Tarek, and 2-year-old son Hudson with Ant.
Elsewhere in the Flip or Flop universe, Tarek is counting down the days until he marries Selling Sunset's Heather Rae Young. Get exclusive details on their "way over budget" wedding ceremony here!
—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom