Cheryl Burke Explains Why She's "Scared" to Compete on Dancing With the Stars Sober

Watch : Cheryl Burke Drops MAJOR Hints About New "DWTS" Season

Cheryl Burke is getting real about the insecurity she's feeling ahead of Dancing With the Stars' new season.

The professional dancer said she's experiencing a new sense of vulnerability now that she's almost three-years sober and going into her 24th season of the ABC competition program. While driving to rehearsals, she told her Instagram followers, "Just thought I would do a little confessional because if I said to you that I was just so excited and not nervous, that would be a lie. Of course, I'm nervous. Of course, I have my thoughts getting the best of me."

Cheryl shared that she is "insecure and nervous" this season, which is a new feeling to her now that she's sober. She explained in her caption, "Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough."

The 37-year-old dancer added that she's experiencing "body dysmorphia," but she's not giving up on DWTS yet.