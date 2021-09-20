Kevin Bacon Airs Kyra Sedgwick’s Dirty Laundry By Posting Her Thong Bejeweled With Cheeky Message

Watch : Kyra Sedgwick Dishes on "Ten Days in the Valley"

Kevin Bacon just put a spotlight on some of his wife's best assets.

Taking to Instagram, the Footloose actor revealed how he and Kyra Sedgwick continue to keep their romance alive after being married for over 30 years. Hint: They both like to leave a little mystery.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, Kevin, 63, shared a cheeky photo of the bedazzled thong he found while washing clothes. The lacy lingerie belonged to none other than the 56-year-old actress, as the underwear was monogrammed—in silver rhinestones, of course!—with the actor's initials.

"Sometimes doing laundry can be fun and full of surprises," the Mystic River star captioned the picture, to which Kyra replied, "Thanks for airing my dirty laundry [winky face and red heart emoji]."

Kevin's followers got a kick out of his post, with one user commenting, "I have that same pair."

"Now that's love," another person responded, with someone else hilariously adding, "I think those should be hand washed!"