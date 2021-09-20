September 2021's Best New Beauty Products: Glow Recipe, Olaplex, Versed & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
We don't know about you, but our skincare and makeup routines definitely undergo their own transitions as the seasons change. Now that we are emerging from a sizzling summer full of lots of fun in the sun, our skin is in major repair mode. We're reaching for hydrating, nourishing and brightening products that can undo some of damage caused by sun exposure, although we religiously wear sunscreen. Oh, and we can't forget about the fun makeup that the fall season brings!
Whether your mane could use some reviving from your summer mermaid lifestyle or you want to prolong your summer glow, we rounded up the best new beauty products of the month. Stay tuned- we'll be updating this story with more newness after our 2 a.m. impulse Sephora and Ulta buys come in the mail!
Scroll below to get your fun and flirty fall glow on!
Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Dark Spot Serum
We've been using this magical serum for over a month, and all we can say is, "Wow!" It's lightweight but does the heavy-lifting when it comes to evening out skin tone and reducing the appearance of dark spots and acne scars. Thanks to 5 forms of vitamin C, sustainably sourced guava, plus tranexamic and ferulic acids, your skin will g-l-o-w in no time.
Lys Beauty Aim High Pressed Highlighter Powder
Although a good skincare routine is a must for achieving a radiant glow, a little high-pressed highlighter will do the job, too! Available in three shimmery shades, Lys' cruelty-free and talc-free powder highlighter is infused with hyaluronic acid, green tea and mango fruit extracts, niacinamide and more nourishing ingredients to improve skin.
Olaplex No.4P Blonde Enhancer™ Toning Shampoo
Calling all blonde, light and gray hair individuals, Olaplex just came out with a toning shampoo that will rock your world! "Scientifically proven to boost all blondes three times brighter compared to top purple shampoos," this sulfate-free shampoo works to neutralize brassiness and boost brightness after one use.
Kora Organics Berry Bright Vitamin C Eye Cream
Give your eyes the ten hours of sleep they didn't get with Kora Organics' new eye cream! It's packed with kangaroo paw flower, Kakadu plum and cloudberry to help smooth skin and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles to reveal more radiant skin. Most importantly, it's infused with rose quartz to inspire love and acceptance of ourselves and others!
Beautyblender Bounce™ Always On Radiant Skin Tint
You may know Beautyblender for their iconic pink makeup sponges, but did you know they have an incredible line of complexion-boosting products to give you red carpet-ready skin? The brand's latest innovation is a buildable skin tint, powered by niacinamide and willow bark extract, beta glucan and hyaluronic acid, that will have people complimenting your skin left and right. Not only does it come in 20 shades, but it gives you a long-lasting second skin look and feel. It's been our go-to lately!
SkinCeuticals Advanced Scar Control
We will be the first to admit that we struggle with acne scars and hyperpigmentation. However, after using SkinCeuticals' new Advanced Scar Control, we can definitely say our scars are finally fading into a distant memory. This high-concentration silicone scar gel not only gets rid of old scars, but it helps prevent the formation of new scars. It's like the ultimate damage control for those days you just can't not pick that zit that's staring you right in the face. You can also use this gel to treat burns, scrapes and cuts!
Topicals Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist
Since we are obsessed with Topicals' bestselling Faded Serum, we are definitely going to add their new Faded Brightening & Clearing Mist to our cart. The soothing mist is packed with tranexamic acid, kojic acid and niacinamide and address texture and hyperpigmentation concerns.
JVN Complete Instant Recovery Serum
Have you ever wanted hair like Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness? Because same. Thankfully, his new hairline will help you achieve hair goals! This serum acts to repair weak, ultra-damaged and over-processed hair thanks to a nourishing blend of hair-loving ingredients like squalane, niacinamide and charged lemon protein.
Bread Beauty Supply Mud-Mask: Hair & Scalp Detoxifying Pre-Wash Clay Treatment
Suitable for straight, wavy, curly, and coily hair types, this pre-wash clay treatment acts to reset curls and detoxify your scalp and locks to promote softer, healthier hair.
The brand also released the Scalp-Serum: Cooling Greens Exfoliating Scalp Treatment if you want to give your scalp even more TLC!
Lottie London x My Little Pony Friendship Is My Jam Eyeshadow Palette
Calling all My Little Pony Fans! Lottie London's latest collaboration is for you. Featured in the collection is this must-have eyeshadow palette for fall. Give your eyes a boost and some color with these gorgeous warming pastel tones.
Yves Saint Laurent Nu Bare Look Skin Tint Foundation
Are we going to Sephora after work to grab this skin tint foundation that has flooded our IG feeds? Yes, absolutely. Fans are raving about Yves Saint Laurent's latest beauty innovation which gives off a second skin appearance that lasts all day long. Even better, there's 20 shades to choose from, so you can find your perfect match.
Out of Sight Dark Spot Gel
Versed, aka one of fave affordable skincare brands, just released a new spot treatment gel that targets dark spots and post-acne marks with the help of tranexamic acid, kojic acid and anti-inflammatory niacinamide.
True Botanicals Boob Cream
Give your girls some love with this deeply moisturizing boob cream that's packed with rosehip, coconut and jojoba oils, plus peach butter to help firm, plump and tone the breast and décolleté areas.
GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum
Leave frizzy, dull hair in the summer thanks to the GoopGlow Restore + Shine Hair Serum! Designed to be used pre-shampoo, this serum features a cuticle-sealing vitamin C, omega-rich sea buckthorn oil, and shine-boosting plumeria monoi oil to help your mane look and feel softer, healthier and shinier.
