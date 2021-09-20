Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Got That "Matching Haircut" With Brad Pitt in the '90s

This is the true meaning of a double date!
Who could forget Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's twinning look at the 1997 premiere of The Devil's Own? The then-couple, who dated from 1994 to 1997, attended the movie together in matching black suits and side-swept blonde bobs, making it clear they were practically joined at the hip.
But why did they decide to go matchy-matchy? Paltrow is finally revealing how the pop culture moment came to be. And according to her, it was actually unintentional, as hard as that might be to believe.
She reflected on some of her standout hair looks in an Instagram video to promote her GOOPGLOW Hair Serum this week.
Paltrow told assistant Kevin Keating that the actors didn't plan their "matching haircuts." He asked her, "Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?"
She replied, "We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this." She added that she "loves" McMillan, who also styles Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez.
Naturally, Keating wanted to know if it was "like being with a twin." She laughed and asked, "Sexually?" He confirmed, but she didn't give an answer on that one.
Keating then questioned if they should try to call Pitt to get his take on the 'do. Paltrow shut down that idea, saying, "No. Why would we call him? No. Nobody asked me about involving Brad Pitt." Keating joked, "He's on my Grindr account though. Let me get him that way."
Although she was hesitant to reach out to Pitt, Paltrow recently weighed in another ex-boyfriend when she gushed over Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival. "Okay, this is cute," she commented on stylist Mariel Haenn's Insta post, proving it's all water under the bridge for the exes.
She was married to Chris Martin from 2003 to 2016 and tied the knot with American Horror Stories producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.