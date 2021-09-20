Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Why She Got That "Matching Haircut" With Brad Pitt in the '90s

Watch : Necessary Realness: Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow's Oscar Moment

This is the true meaning of a double date!

Who could forget Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow's twinning look at the 1997 premiere of The Devil's Own? The then-couple, who dated from 1994 to 1997, attended the movie together in matching black suits and side-swept blonde bobs, making it clear they were practically joined at the hip.

But why did they decide to go matchy-matchy? Paltrow is finally revealing how the pop culture moment came to be. And according to her, it was actually unintentional, as hard as that might be to believe.

She reflected on some of her standout hair looks in an Instagram video to promote her GOOPGLOW Hair Serum this week.

Paltrow told assistant Kevin Keating that the actors didn't plan their "matching haircuts." He asked her, "Did you go to the same stylist for the colors?"

She replied, "We went to the same stylist for the cut. Chris McMillan cut both of our hair like this." She added that she "loves" McMillan, who also styles Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez.