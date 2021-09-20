Darcey Silva Can't Stop Crying After Learning Georgi Rusev Talked to Her Ex Jesse Meester

Watch : "Darcey & Stacey": Georgi Reaches Out to Darcey's Ex

A game of man-twin-pulation.

In an exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode of Darcey & Stacey, airing Sept. 20, the Silva twins realize just how far Darcey's fiancé Georgi Rusev will go to allegedly "manipulate" them. And, it's Stacey's husband Florian Sukaj who spills the tea to the sisters.

"I have some news," Stacey starts to tell Darcey. "I got a text from Florian: 'Georgi called Jesse [Meester].'"

Darcey immediately starts to tear up, but tries to put on a brave face. "You know what, I don't need that s--t," she claps back. "What an animal. I feel disgusted. Those guys are f––king disgusting. They're both manipulators, so they can manipulate each other."

And, Darcey wants nothing to do with her "toxic" ex-boyfriend Jesse, who previously appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with her.

Earlier this season, Darcey reached out to Georgi's ex-wife Octavia to learn the truth about the man she promised to marry. Now, Darcey is convinced Georgi spoke with Jesse just to get back at her: "He's doing it in retaliation," she states. "He's deceitful, he's disgusting and he's spiteful. But guess what? I'm going to have the last laugh here."